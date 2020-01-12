Brian Charles Rensvold
Brian Rensvold, 47, joined our beloved mother, Barbara R. Williams, 82, in heaven on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He brought such love, light, and strength to so many amazing souls who served him throughout his lifetime. Our lives are forever changed because of our time with both Brian and Barbara.
They are survived by many thankful family members, brother/son, Rand Rensvold Jr. (Colleen Rensvold); sister/daughter, Desiree R. Hirdman; step-father/husband, George Williams; step-sister/daughter, Ruth Morris (Paul Morris); nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Chris Leighninger (Katherine Leighninger), Brandon Rensvold, Janae Rensvold, Chelsea Hirdman, James Drew Hirdman, Charity Hirdman, Shannon Hirdman, Samantha Morris, Jordyn White, and Nathaniel Leighninger.
Please spend time with your loved ones in their honor and if you are compelled donations, in lieu of flowers, should be sent to ARCA, 11300 Lomas Blvd. Albuquerque, NM 87112. Please visit our online guestbook for Brian at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020