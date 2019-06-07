Brian W. Brodie
Brian W. Brodie, 48, beloved son and brother passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Brian was born on March 25, 1971 in Indiana to Bud and Bunnie Brodie. Brian was a quiet, loving soul who worked hard and was always willing to lend a hand to help his family and friends. He had a special place in his heart for his cousins, nephews and nieces. He enjoyed traveling with his Dad, watching sports and backyard BBQ's. He is survived by his father, Lloyd (Bud) Brodie; siblings, Beth Brodie, Kathy Gaffney, David Brodie, and Kelly King. A celebration of his life will be held at the Brodie's on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Brian at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019