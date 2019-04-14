Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brock Seidenwurm. View Sign

Brock Seidenwurm, born on 3/16/1971 died on 4/6/2019 from complications caused by edema after a brief illness. He often spoke of living his life exactly the way he wished to live it (except that he didn't have a hundred million dollars, he would want us to add). Brock loved to travel, and was a traveling CNA (certified nursing assistant). His work took him to states mostly in the northwest, including Montana, California, Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii. He felt a deep connection to Albuquerque, however, and always returned to the place he called home.



Brock leaves behind family and friends who loved and will miss him. They include his father and step mom, Jerry and Rhonda Seidenwurm of Albuquerque; his sisters Jennifer Seidenwurm (Denver) and



Julie Mendoza (Albuquerque); his niece Jaelyn Seidenwurm (Denver), and his life-long and best friend Richard Crocker (El Paso).



Brock is preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Chapman Seidenwurm. In a private family ceremony, his ashes will join hers in the Sandia Mountains.



The family would like to express our eternal gratitude for the thoughtful, professional care Brock experienced at Rust Medical Center. Brock was an organ and tissue donor, and would want us to encourage anyone reading his obituary to be useful in death as well as in life by being a donor.



