Albert Bruce Cass passed away on May 27, 2019 at home surrounded by family after a long and courageous fight with cancer.



Bruce was born on June 7, 1950 in Trinidad, CO and raised in Clayton, NM where he loved spending time at the family ranch. The wide, empty spaces of "no man's land" spoke to his soul. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Cass and brother, Robert Cass. He is survived by his wife, Carol Connolly; daughter, Alisa Pillai (Jonathan); grandchildren, Annaliese and Josiah; mother, Betty Sayre; sisters, Nancy Hartsell (Dennis) and Judith Novak (Ed); and numerous nieces and nephews.



He served his country during the Vietnam War in communications for the Army. He was blessed to be stationed in Italy and enjoyed that country immensely.



He had a long and fulfilling career as owner of Advanced Security Alarms. He loved his customers and his employees and was always up for a good challenge.



Bruce was a member of the Shriners and was active in that organization for several years. He was a compassionate man willing to help anyone in need.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be donated to MD Anderson Cancer Center, or Animal Humane Society of New Mexico.



Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremation 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



