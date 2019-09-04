Bruce Allan Hoselton







Bruce Allan Hoselton passed away on August 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born on May 18, 1953 to Mark and Donna Hoselton of Cozad, NE.



An alumnus of the University of Nebraska, the Naval Postgraduate School, and UNM, Bruce excelled at music, engineering, physics, and finance. After serving in the Navy for 20 years, he worked at Sandia Labs and the Department of Energy. Bruce liked to travel, drink good beer, deploy cringe-worthy dad-jokes, and issue submariners' sobriety tests.



Bruce was previously married to Sandra Thoms. He is survived by his sons Matthew and Ryan (Jaclyn), his mother, brothers Dan (Jeanne) and Brian, nieces and nephews, and three grandchildren.



We will all miss him dearly. Go Cornhuskers!



