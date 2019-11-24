Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Stark Lowney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to one of New Mexico's most talented and eminent artists. Bruce Stark Lowney passed away on October 5th, 2019 after a brave battle against vascular disease.



He is survived by a son, Benjamin, a grandson, Alexander, a step-daughter Erin and her husband Kyle, and his longtime partner Donna.



Bruce was born in 1937 and was raised in southern California. He earned a BA degree from North Texas State and a MA degree from San Francisco State. He served in the military from 1962-1964. Bruce finished a 2 year stint with the Peace Corps, Papua New Guinea, in 1994.



Bruce was a stone lithographer and a painter best known for his surrealistic New Mexico skies. His work is included in private collections throughout the United States and New Mexico. Many museums, universities and galleries have archived his paintings and prints. In 2013 he and his work were the subject of a PBS COLORES interview.



His life was full, varied and interspersed with accomplishment and adventure. His amazing talent as a draftsman and his wondrous imagination earned him numerous fellowships and awards. To name a few: Artist in Residence Fellowship, Roswell; National Endowment for the Arts; Tiffany Foundation Award and others. Bruce Lowney will be missed on many levels by many people. When an artist dies, it is believed by some that his or her creative energy causes a new star to appear in the firmament.



Blessings.



