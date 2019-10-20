|
|
Bryan Daniel LeSage
Bryan Daniel LeSage passed away unexpectedly at his apartment in the early morning of Thursday, October 10, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" University followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to either the Church of Our Lord www.coolabq.org or the American Epileptic Society www.aesnet.org. Please visit our online guest book for Bryan for a complete obituary at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019