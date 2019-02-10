Bryce Mark Ekern
1921-2019
Bryce Mark Ekern, age 97, went to join his loving wife Mary and son Robert on February 3, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Pauline L. Chenette and husband,Frank; grandson, Mark Chenette and wife Holly; great-granddaughters, McKenna and Isabella Chenette; granddaughter, Merilee Nelson and husband Neal; great-grandson, Neil Altomare and wife Perri; great-great granddaughters, Laine and Cole Altomare; brother-in-law, Eloy Romero; sister-in-law, Chris Radosevich; numerous special nieces and nephews, both in New Mexico and South Dakota.
Many thanks to his special friend, Robert Gurule and the loving caregivers at Beehive Four Hills, who made a loving home for Bryce during his time with them.
A Rosary will be recited Monday, February 11, 2019, 6:00pm at Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Wyoming Chapel, Mass will be held onTuesday, February 12, 2019, 10:00 am, at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque.
Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremations - Wyoming Chapel 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019