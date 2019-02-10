Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryce Ekern. View Sign

Bryce Mark Ekern







1921-2019







Bryce Mark Ekern, age 97, went to join his loving wife Mary and son Robert on February 3, 2019.



He is survived by his daughter, Pauline L. Chenette and husband,Frank; grandson, Mark Chenette and wife Holly; great-granddaughters, McKenna and Isabella Chenette; granddaughter, Merilee Nelson and husband Neal; great-grandson, Neil Altomare and wife Perri; great-great granddaughters, Laine and Cole Altomare; brother-in-law, Eloy Romero; sister-in-law, Chris Radosevich; numerous special nieces and nephews, both in New Mexico and South Dakota.







Many thanks to his special friend, Robert Gurule and the loving caregivers at Beehive Four Hills, who made a loving home for Bryce during his time with them.







A Rosary will be recited Monday, February 11, 2019, 6:00pm at Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Wyoming Chapel, Mass will be held onTuesday, February 12, 2019, 10:00 am, at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque.







Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremations - Wyoming Chapel 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne

Albuquerque , NM 87109

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019

