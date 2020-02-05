Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burton F. Broxterman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Burton F. Broxterman







Denver, CO.



Burton Fredilion Broxterman lived larger than life. A long-time resident of Albuquerque, he died peacefully on January 26, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He was 84.



Born and raised in Seneca, KS, he moved to Memphis, TN after serving in the Army at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico during the Korean War. He graduated from Memphis State University with a bachelor's in accounting in 1962 and a Juris Doctorate in 1967. In college, he met and married Janice Creagh. They had four children and then settled in Albuquerque, NM in 1972. The New Mexico he had discovered during his tour of duty was to him "La Palma de la Mano de Dios," and he left a successful career as a labor lawyer at GE to raise his family in the place he liked best.



He practiced as a country lawyer in Albuquerque, accepting in lieu of fee the likes of kachina dolls, scuba gear (useful in the high desert), and frozen seafood. Burton and the law were a perfect fit. A formidable litigator, he loved the intellectual challenge and sense of purpose.



After suffering a heart attack at age 50, he took up distance running, completing several marathons in his 50s before turning to trail-running in his 60s. His finishes include ten in the La Luz Trail run (4,000' ascent), and two each in the Imogene Pass (5,420') and Pikes Peak (7,815') runs. In his 70s, he found it increasingly easy to win his age group.



Burton is survived by his children, Cathryn, Elizabeth (Robert), Kimberly (Craig), and Daniel (Charlotte); grandchildren, William R. III (Krista), Gregory (Joanne), Jennifer (James), Meghan, Hanna, Dylan, Carson, William J., and Catherine; great-grandchildren, Justin, William R. IV, Kai, Kenneth, and Julianna; siblings, Wilfred (Diane), David (Peggy), Rosemary (Jerome), Susan, Gerald (Sara). He was preceded in death by his former wife, Janice.



A memorial is planned in Memphis on February 29 and in Albuquerque this July. For details, reach out to



