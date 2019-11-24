Byfield Dewitt Gordon (1920 - 2019)
Byfield Dewitt Gordon

July, 15, 1920 -

November 8, 2019



Byfield Dewitt "Flash" Gordon (USAF, Lt. Col. Retired), 99 years of age, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Gordon is survived by his wife, Dorothy S. Gordon of Albuquerque, NM; his son Thomas D. Gordon and his wife Sharon, of Bainbridge, GA; his grandson W. David Gordon and his wife Vivienne, of Wiamauma, FL. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church, Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Gordon's honor to Hospice of New Mexico. A more complete obituary may be viewed at the Daniels Family Funeral Home web site

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
