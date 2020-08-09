1/1
Byrl Blount Jr.
{ "" }
Byrl Blount Jr.



Byrl Blount Jr, age 82, much-

loved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Byrl was a man of few words and one who was deeply respected by all he knew.

A retired oral surgeon in Albuquerque, a roper, a wrangler for his friends and grandchildren, a pilot, and overall Renaissance man, he had a special connection with horses and dogs, especially his Ike. He coordinated and led pack trips to the Pecos for loved ones, and he even partnered with a friend to build a chicken coop ("The Ritz") for Marla Kay. Born at home in Santa Fe and partially raised in Carlsbad, where he later had a dental practice, he attended UNM, was a member of Sigma Chi, and graduated from UMKC with his DDS (1963) and later his oral surgery residency (1969).

He is survived by all of his girls; wife of 60 years Marla Kay; daughter, Barb Blount and wife, Margie Goldstein; daughter, Janalee Barnard; and granddaughters, Avery Barnard, Sarah Blount, and Rachel Blount. He also leaves cherished sisters and sisters-in-law, Marianne Hennington and husband, Tuffy, Linda Hall, Kathy Guthrie, Linda Sue Witzigreuter and husband, Doug, and Jane Bacchus; as well as niece, April

Wardenburg and husband, Pete; and nephews, Casey Christ and wife, Kate, Travis Christ and wife, Colleen, Brett Bacchus and wife, Claudia, Scott Bacchus and wife, Erin, and David Bibby.

Also touching his life were like-a-brother, Jay Forbes and wife, Loretta, and his circle of very close friends. He was preceded in death by his deeply-

loved brother, Robert Blount, father, Byrl Blount Sr.; mother, Ruth Guthrie; and step-father, Fay Guthrie; and brother-in-law, Stephen P. Bacchus.

His ashes will be given to the winds at his beloved cabin property in the Gallinas Canyon near Las Vegas, NM where he will hang up his boots and head for greener pastures.

Memorial contributions may be made to Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department via Albuquerque Kennel Compradres (mail to Treasurer, Albuquerque Kennel Kompadres, 139 Palacio Rd. Corrales, NM 87048).

Please visit our online guestbook for Byrl at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
