Byron Gale Crego
Byron Gale Crego

1933-2020





Byron Gale Crego, age 87, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Byron was born March 4, 1933 in Dickens, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Byron Crego and Newel Webb Crego. He is survived by sisters, Ruthanne Stahl of Cherry Log, GA, Peggy Andreas of Albuquerque, NM, Melinda Crego of Plano, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

Byron graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1951. In 1953 he joined the United States Air Force, serving in Japan and North Korea. In 1957 he was discharged from the Air Force having earned the rank of Staff Sargent. Returning to New Mexico, he enrolled in the University of New Mexico and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics. Byron attended the University of Colorado at Boulder for one year, then Eastern New Mexico University. In 1963, he attained a master's degree in Accounting. Immediately following, he passed the CPA exam and went to work for the Pete, Marwick, and Mitchell accounting firm. In the mid 1960s, he was recruited by Eastern New Mexico University to teach in the College of Business. Byron accepted the position and became a favorite of many of the students. While teaching at the University, Byron also dedicated a great deal of time to disadvantaged children at the Baptist Children's Home. Byron later returned to Albuquerque teaching accounting at the Albuquerque Technical Vocational Institute where he later retired.

Services for Byron Crego will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming.

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
