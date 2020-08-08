C.A Bowerman







Chester Avon



(C.A.) Bowerman, 74, of Albuquerque, passed away August 2, 2020 at Westwind House Assisted Living. C.A. was born



June 28, 1946 in Delta, Colorado to Chester



and Gladys



Bowerman.



C.A. had many fond memories growing up in a large family. The Bowerman house was full of much teasing, laughter, and love. C.A. was a competitor early on in his life. He loved sports - excelled in football and in college was a wrestling champion. After graduating with a law degree, C.A. worked in the District Attorney's office. He then opened his own practice and was a Tribal Judge for the Pueblo of Laguna. Before his illness, he had a great love and respect for the legal profession.



C.A. loved and was loved by so many. He enjoyed his time with his family and friends.



C.A. was a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



He was preceded in death by his parents and eldest brother, I.D.



He is survived by 2 sons, Jeff



(J.D.) his wife Racquel and



granddaughter, Sofia; and his son Turner (T.J.) all of Albuquerque. He is also survived by 2 brothers, L.D. and wife Mary of Sandy, Utah and J.C. and wife Carol of Rio Rancho; 4 sisters, Carol Gifford of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Evelyn Baker and husband Gordon, Ginger Nuanes and husband Henry, and Easter Haynie of Rio Rancho; and many nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held in Delta, Colorado.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Westwind House Assisted Living for their loving care.





