C. Annabelle Valdez







C. Annabelle Valdez, 71 passed away on December 26, 2019 in Albuquerque New Mexico.



Annabelle was born to Maria and Roman Romero in 1948 in Santa Fe New Mexico. She attended Albuquerque High School and graduated in the year 1966 in Albuquerque where she met and wedded her high school sweetheart Vince Valdez in 1967. She worked for 32 years for US West Communications. Annabelle gave birth to 2 daughters, Lynnette and Elizabeth and was the doting and extremely proud grandmother of 2 grandsons, Brenden and Marcus. Annabelle passed away peacefully with her husband, daughters and son-in-law by her side.



Annabelle will be greatly missed by her surviving husband of 52 years, Vincent Valdez, daughters Lynnette Valdez, Elizabeth Justiniano, son-in-law Tony Justiniano and 2 grandsons Brenden and Marcus Justiniano. She is survived by siblings, Isaac Romero and wife Marcy, Pat Romero and wife Rosie, Eloy Romero and wife Helen, Sylvia Fox and husband Richard, John Romero and wife Anna, Gilbert Romero and wife Monica (deceased), sister-in-law Valerie Medina and husband Joe, and brother-in-law Fred Valdez and wife Sue. Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Roman Romero and sisters, Lorraine Lucero and Cordelia Romero.



We would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Presbyterian Rust Medical Center for their exceptional care and kind hearts during this difficult time and also Home Dialysis of New Mexico for the years they've spent educating and caring for her during her time spent on dialysis.



Services will be held at FRENCH-University on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00am with a reception to follow.



