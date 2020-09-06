C. Lee Von Hoff







C. Lee Von Hoff, age 93, passed away peacefully on



August 26, 2020 at her home in Albuquerque, New



Mexico. She is survived by her husband of 75 years and 7 months, William G. Von Hoff age 94, her sons; Allan, Steven and Beverly, seven grandchildren,



18 great-grandchildren and four great-great



grandchildren. Preceded in death is son Gordon.



She was active in church leadership over 66 years as an ordained and licensed Pastor, missionary in Ecuador, Chile, Honduras, Mexico and orphanage director.





