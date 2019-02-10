Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Cooper. View Sign

Calvin Cooper







Calvin Cooper, age 88, was called home on February 4, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at Jaynes Memorial Chapel in Duncanville. Interment will follow at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.



Calvin was born in Marion, SC on January 31, 1931. He joined the Air Force in 1953 and served as a supply sergeant. He was stationed in England, Bermuda, New York, California, Japan and served two combat tours in Vietnam. Calvin met his wife, Cynthia in Bermuda and was married there in 1963. Calvin retired from the military in 1974 and made his home in Albuquerque, NM. Calvin went on to work for the Department of Energy until he retired from federal service in 1995.



Calvin was a member of the Mount Everest Lodge No. 1 (PHA) Freemasons and The Luxor Shrine Temple 202. Calvin lived in Albuquerque from 1970 until moving to Texas to be closer to his daughters Cyd and Coretta in 2016.



Calvin was preceded in death by his mother Legretta Cooper, father Charles Cooper, wife, Cynthia Cooper; daughter, Brenda Wright; he leaves behind his children, Valerie Lynch, Doris Troutman, Dana Cooper, Cyd Cooper, Coretta Richardson and Jerrie Merritt (Milton); grandchildren, Anton Lynch (Patrice), Michael Lynch, Bryan Burch (Rosalyn), Tyler Merritt, Adrienne Wright, Yasmeen Troutman, Terrance Cooper (Tammy) and Ava Richardson; great grandchildren, Shanique Woodley, Sharaya Woodley, Emmanuel Woodley, Brianna Burch, Kyndia Allen, Joshua Reeves, Bryan Elijah Burch, Jace Campbell and Chante Sisk; Special nephews, Norman Woodley and Cranston Woodley; and daughter in-law, Lynda Cooper.



Jaynes Memorial Chapel in Duncanville, TX is in charge of the arrangements.



Calvin CooperCalvin Cooper, age 88, was called home on February 4, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at Jaynes Memorial Chapel in Duncanville. Interment will follow at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.Calvin was born in Marion, SC on January 31, 1931. He joined the Air Force in 1953 and served as a supply sergeant. He was stationed in England, Bermuda, New York, California, Japan and served two combat tours in Vietnam. Calvin met his wife, Cynthia in Bermuda and was married there in 1963. Calvin retired from the military in 1974 and made his home in Albuquerque, NM. Calvin went on to work for the Department of Energy until he retired from federal service in 1995.Calvin was a member of the Mount Everest Lodge No. 1 (PHA) Freemasons and The Luxor Shrine Temple 202. Calvin lived in Albuquerque from 1970 until moving to Texas to be closer to his daughters Cyd and Coretta in 2016.Calvin was preceded in death by his mother Legretta Cooper, father Charles Cooper, wife, Cynthia Cooper; daughter, Brenda Wright; he leaves behind his children, Valerie Lynch, Doris Troutman, Dana Cooper, Cyd Cooper, Coretta Richardson and Jerrie Merritt (Milton); grandchildren, Anton Lynch (Patrice), Michael Lynch, Bryan Burch (Rosalyn), Tyler Merritt, Adrienne Wright, Yasmeen Troutman, Terrance Cooper (Tammy) and Ava Richardson; great grandchildren, Shanique Woodley, Sharaya Woodley, Emmanuel Woodley, Brianna Burch, Kyndia Allen, Joshua Reeves, Bryan Elijah Burch, Jace Campbell and Chante Sisk; Special nephews, Norman Woodley and Cranston Woodley; and daughter in-law, Lynda Cooper.Jaynes Memorial Chapel in Duncanville, TX is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Jaynes Memorial Chapel

811 South Cockrell Hill Road

Duncanville , TX 75137

(972) 298-2334 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close