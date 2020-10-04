Calvin Earl Guymon







Calvin Earl Guymon was born on October 17, 1942 in Alamosa, Colorado. He lived in La Jara, Colorado for the first seven years of his life, and the family then moved to a new house on their 250 acre ranch south of La Jara. On this ranch he was able to hunt, fish, and had the run of the property. He attended grade school and part of Junior High School in La Jara. He worked on the ranch, feeding the chickens and collecting the eggs, and driving a truck for the workers who were loading bailed hay. He also did janitorial work at the school and one of the car dealerships in La Jara. When Calvin was 11 years old his parents took over the management of the new Drive Inn Theater north of La Jara. Calvin loved movies and also was allowed to work at the Drive Inn, washing windshields, as people paid for their admission. Between living on the farm and working at the Drive Inn, and the other jobs, it was a wonderful life. On December 20th 1956 the family moved from La Jara, Colorado to Albuquerque, New Mexico where his father had obtained employment with Ribble Concrete Company in the North Valley. Needless to say, Calvin was not happy about this move. He soon adjusted to the big city life. In January 1957 Calvin enrolled in Garfield Junior High School. After a year and a half he attended Valley High School. He graduated from Valley High School in 1961. After Graduating he was called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Kentucky and Tennessee. After two years he was released and returned home to Albuquerque, in November of 1963. In January of 1964 he attended St Josephs College for one semester. On August 10,1964 he married his high school sweetheart Gail Keys in the LDS Temple in Logan Utah. In September 1964 he enrolled in the University of New Mexico. He Graduated from UNM in June of 1968 with a BS degree in Education. In August of 1968 Cal ad Gail were blessed with the birth of their first Daughter Tracy. Following Graduation from UNM, he took a job as a teacher and coach at Valley High School. He taught, History, Health, and Physical Education. He also coached Basketball, Baseball, and Cross-country. He was the Head Basketball Coach at Valley during the 1971-72 school year. In the Spring of 1972 he achieved a life time dream by receiving an appointment to be an FBI Agent. He attended training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia in the summer and fall of 1972. At the completion of the training he reported to his first office of assignment in San Francisco, California. In the summer of 1973 they were blessed with the birth of their second daughter Teri. Calvin served in San Francisco Office until October of 1977 when he was transferred to Gallup, New Mexico, which was part of the Albuquerque Division of the FBI. He served in Gallup for three years until he was transferred into Albuquerque. He served in the FBI for almost 29 years when he was mandatorily retired in 2001. He then went to work at Sandia National Laboratories as a Counterintelligence Officer. He remained at the Labs for ten years and then retired in February of 2011. He served on the Board of Directors of the New Mexico Sheriff's and Police Association from 1992 to 2010. He served as the President of the Association for two years in 2002 to 2004. He served on the Board of Directors of the Albuquerque Sports Hall of fame, which was later expanded to become the New Mexico Hall of Fame from 2000 to 2011. He served as the Albuquerque Sports Hall of Fame President from 2002 to 2004. After retirement he and his wife traveled and spent a lot of time with their Children and Grandchildren. Both Calvin and Gail were avid Lobo Basketball fans, and were season ticket holders for over 35 years. They attended most of the WAC and MWC Basketball Tournaments. They had a wonderful life together. They were best friends, and did almost everything together, thanks to Gail. Calvin was proceeded in death by his father Ned Guymon, his mother Alice Shawcroft Guymon, and his brother Michael Ned Guymon. He is survived by his wife Gail, daughters Tracy Lynn Gohrick and husband Steve of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Teri Lee Guymon and spouse Olga of Albuquerque; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one of the way; his brother Jimmie Guymon of Southampton, England, and numerous Nieces and Nephews. A Memorial Service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flower, please take time to visit or call a friend or relative.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store