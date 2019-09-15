Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Camille S. Stuebar Obituary
Camille S. Stueber



Our beloved Camille was born on Monday, January 20, 1947, in Albuquerque, NM. She closed her eyes here on Earth and joined her husband, John in Heaven on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Shawn Blackwood, her husband, Daniel; grandson, Chase; and granddaughter, Jade; as well as her younger daughter, Christen Shull, her husband Jim; her granddaughter, Lauren; grandson, Austin and grandson, Samuel. She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Sheila Bernardoni, Shayln Graves and Rhonda Faris; as well as her brother, Michael Faris. Camille had several aunts, nieces and nephews that will always remember her fun-loving personality and commitment to family unity. Camille had many friends and extended family who loved her dearly and made such a profound impact on her life. Mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary located at 9502 Fourth Street NW Albuquerque, NM 87114. A Service of love and remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at, FRENCH-Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Camille at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
