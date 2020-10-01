1/1
Candace Lea Sapier
1955 - 2020
Candace "Candy" Lea Sapier

1955 -2020





Candace "Candy" Lea Sapier, age 65, a resident of Belen, NM, mother and teacher, passed away on September 24, 2020, after a pulmonary airway disease that became terminal. She graduated from Durango, Colorado High school and attended and got degrees at Fort Lewis College, University of Arizona, and University of New Mexico. Candace had an MA in art education and a BA in English. Candace was a teacher for 32 years. She taught mostly high school art for 9 years in Albuquerque, NM and 23 years at Belen High school. Candace retired in 2012 to become a full-time grandmother. She was understanding, loving, and giving to her students and family. Candy had a magnificent relationship with God. Preceding her in death are her parents, Grace and George Sapier. Candy is survived by sister, Gigi Sapier; children, Nicole, Tim, and Lauren Rose Zabicki; ex-spouse, Tom Zabicki; grandchildren, Juliet Sandoval, Meadow, Madilyn, and Mavrik Zabicki. Candy did not want a funeral service. Condolences can be sent to: Candace Sapier Family, 217 Mark Dr, Belen, NM 87002 OR a donation to one of Candy's favorite charities in her memory: Roadrunner Food Bank, New Mexico PBS, or Samaritan's Purse.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-8501
