Candelaria "Candy" Garcia
Candelaria "Candy" Garcia, age 93, beloved mom, grandma, and sister passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.
She was born in Torreon , NM and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Candy enjoyed cooking, making Chile rellanos, going to the casino, but above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melcor and Conchita Chavez; her husband Richard Garcia; two children, Patrick and Ricarda; two grandchildren, Charles Maldonado and CJ Aragon; and son-in-law, Steve. Candy is survived by her loving children, Danny (wife Ruby), Steve (wife Diane,) Clarence (Elizabeth), Lucille (Pat), Nadine, and Gloria (Joey); 39 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Sylvia (Wolford), Alphie (Reyna), Gabe (Lucy), Melchor, Gilbert (Rachel), Sal, Cecil (Emma), Eulalia, and Peggy (Herman); and other numerous relatives and friends. Candy will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.
A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth St. NW, Albuquerque, followed by the Service of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at the San Antonio Catholic Cemetery, in Tajique, NM. Casket Bearers will be Eric Garcia, Dereck Montez, Tony Maldonado, Andres Armijo, Steve Garcia and Richard Perez. Honorary Bearers will be Isaiah Garcia and David Chavez.
Those who wish to express their condolences please visit
www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019