Candelaria "Candy" Garcia
Candelaria "Candy" Garcia, age 93, beloved mom, grandma, and sister passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.
A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth St. NW, Albuquerque, followed by the Service of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at the San Antonio Catholic Cemetery, in Tajique, NM.
Those who wish to express their condolences please visit www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 25, 2019