Candelaria Garcia

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
8:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
9502 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
9502 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Candelaria "Candy" Garcia



Candelaria "Candy" Garcia, age 93, beloved mom, grandma, and sister passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.

A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth St. NW, Albuquerque, followed by the Service of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at the San Antonio Catholic Cemetery, in Tajique, NM.

Those who wish to express their condolences please visit www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 25, 2019
