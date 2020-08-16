Candelario "Candy" Unale











Candelario "Candy" a life long resident of Bernalillo,NM Born 10/16/1946 passed away in his home 5/21/2020. He is proceeded in death by his parents Jacko and Bernadette Unale, sister Gloria Misquez. He is survived by his wife Olivia. son Lorenzo and wife Diane, Daughter Teena, Daughter Bernadette and husband John, and son Alejandro(Alex). 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. 13 siblings and many nieces and nephews.



Rosary and funeral mass is will be held on 8/29/2020 rosary at 10:30am mass following 11:00am at the Church on Incarnation in Rio Rancho New Mexico. Burial at the Catholic cemetery in Placistas NM.





