Candido Barela Jr.



May 21, 1936-December 24, 2019











PECOS-Candido Barela Jr., a native of Dixon and lifelong resident of New Mexico, passed from this world to his eternal rest with the Lord on December 24, 2019 with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Monica Valencia Barela of Pecos, NM; Children, Ms. Jacqueline Engleman of Antioch, CA, Ms. Janet Barela of Albuquerque, NM, and Mr. John Barela & wife Heidi Forrest-Barela of Poquoson, VA; Grandchildren, Taylor, Adam and Aurelia Barela, Adrian Mathis, Adrianna Hasby, Marcus and Candace Barela; Great-grandchildren, Lucille, Donavan and Lola Barela; Sister, Mrs. Margaret Parea; As well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Candido was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Candido Barela Sr. and Mrs. Aurelia Barela; Son, Mark J. Barela; Sisters, Mrs. Francis Grimm, Mrs. Carmen Chambers and Manuelita "Mela" Chavez.



Candido graduated from Sante Fe High School in 1956. Known for his strong work ethic, Candido spent over 20 years as self-employed milkman, retiring from Creamland Dairies in 2006, at which time he and his wife retired to Pecos, NM. Candido enjoyed working with his hands, the outdoors, camping and fishing. He will be remembered for his generosity and love of family and friends.



A Rosary will be recited on January 3, 2020 at 10:00 am, followed by a Mass at 11:00 am. Both the Rosary and Mass will be at St. Anthony's Catholic Church Pecos, NM with internment to immediately follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The immediate family will receive family and friends, following internment, at a reception to be held at St. Anthony's reception hall.



Arrangements by Rivera Family Mortuaries and Crematory of Santa Fe Funeral, 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505.



505-989-7032.



