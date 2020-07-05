Candy Martinez

Candy MartinezOur Beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt and Grandmother left us peacefully surrounded by love on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Candy was born on Thursday, June 19, 1919 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Juan and Pola Chavez. She is preceded in death by her two daughters Irene De La Cruz and Mary Jean Lopez and her lifelong partner and husband of 60 plus years, Desi J. Martinez.She is survived by two sisters, Raye Knoff and Gloria Cannon, her four sons, Ernest and wife Cindy Martinez, Joseph Martinez, John and wife Renee Martinez and Gilbert Garcia. Candy is also survived by her21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 36 great-great grandchildren.A Rosary will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH- University. Her farewell Mass will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, 87110 followed by interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE, 87102.Please be respectful, anyone wishing to attend the rosary or mass will be required to wear a mask and exercise proper social distancing as per COVID19 guidelines. Please visit our online guest book forCandy at