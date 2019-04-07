Carey Kearney
Never say good-bye! Good-bye
means going
away, and going away means forgetting! â€" Peter
Pan. Carey
Kearney, you will never be forgotten. Saturday
morning you
went home to
be with the Lord
and Dad, Jack
Kearney. However, the impact you left behind is immeasurable! The last 17 months do not define who you are as a man. Carey, you are a man on honor, truth and compassion. You are your father's son! Heartbreak never stopped you from being compassionate and loving to everyone who was willing to get to know the real Carey. Your incredible deep love for your family will be felt for generations. The Lord never takes a person before they've completed their job here with us. We know that you have touched so many lives, and those lives are countless. The impact of your great presence will be left for years to come. As a child, you were so very loving, compassionate, forgiving, tolerant, smart and athletic. And as you grew to be a man you kept those same endearing qualities. You played basketball, very well, at Manzano, and baseball at Mile High. Just starting to leave your mark on this world. You've always dressed yourself so that you could "weed out the bad from the good", and as a result, had few quality friends. However, we don't
think you can
ever understand the impact that
you've left
behind in this
world. What an incredible blessing that we all had the honor of calling you son, brother, dad, uncle, grandpa and friend. Carey's memory will be carried on, with honor and respect, by his mom, Mary Kearney; sister, Dee Tulino and husband, Mike; sons, Eric, who says (he is the most loving and caring dad who he thinks the entire world of. There will never be another man that he looks up to as much as he does you. You are his Superman, and he loves you, Bubba!), Kyle, wife Reba, Jared, wife Tanya; nieces, Chrissy and husband, Iain, Jenny and husband, Kevin; nephew, Tommy and girlfriend, Casey; five granddaughters; four great nephews; four great nieces; and his best friend, Zelda. We won't say good-bye, but until we meet again, Care. Please visit our online guestbook for Carey at
