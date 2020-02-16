Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Albert Scheiber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Albert Scheiber







May 23, 1920 - January 10, 2020



Born to Eberly Osten and Mary Jane Berryman Scheiber. Carl grew up in Crestline, OH. A violinist from childhood, he was the concert master of his high school orchestra. On Christmas Eve, 1941, he married the love of his life, Janice Eleanor Ruth. They were married for almost 69 years. As a 1948 graduate of The Ohio State University, he became a Registered Professional Engineer. Carl served on the council of First English Lutheran Church and on the board of the Luther Foundation at OSU while a resident of Columbus. In 1955, Carl moved to Albuquerque where he was employed by Sandia Laboratories for 32 years. He served on the Council at St. Timothy, Christus Victor, and St. Paul Lutheran Churches. Carl was a member of St. Paul for 55 years. Carl was active in the Boy Scouts of America as a leadership trainer of boys and men. He was Sandia District Chairman and twice served on the Wood Badge training staff at Philmont Scout Ranch. Carl received the District Award of Merit and was a Brotherhood Member of the Order of the Arrow. Carl is survived by his son Richard (Cindy) and daughter Carla of Albuquerque. One grandson, Justin Dalton; three great grandsons, Carson, Cooper, and Corbin, and one great granddaughter Charlee, of Lafayette, TN. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School Rd. NE, 87102. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.



