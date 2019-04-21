Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Carl E. Dickerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl E. Dickerson Obituary
Carl E. Dickerson



Carl E. Dickerson, age 90, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Anita Dickerson; two daughters, Mary Cockerham and her husband, Bob and Jan Rivard and her husband, Neil; two granddaughters, Carly Cockerham and Naomi Robison; and two great-grandchildren. Carl loved bowling, fishing, hunting, and feeding his little animal friends and birds. Carl was preceded in death by his son, David. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. For details regarding the Reception, please contact the family. Please visit our online guestbook for Carl at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
