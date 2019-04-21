|
|
Carl E. Dickerson
Carl E. Dickerson, age 90, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Anita Dickerson; two daughters, Mary Cockerham and her husband, Bob and Jan Rivard and her husband, Neil; two granddaughters, Carly Cockerham and Naomi Robison; and two great-grandchildren. Carl loved bowling, fishing, hunting, and feeding his little animal friends and birds. Carl was preceded in death by his son, David. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. For details regarding the Reception, please contact the family. Please visit our online guestbook for Carl at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019