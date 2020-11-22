1/1
Carl G. Weis
1931 - 2020
Carl G. Weis



Carl G. Weis, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Albuquerque, his home for 59 years.

Carl was raised in Madison, Indiana, by parents Earl and Minerva. He graduated Purdue University with his bachelor's degree and joined the Air Force in 1953. He met his wife Janet while stationed in Utah where she was in nurses training. After a brief courtship, they were married and deployed to Rome, Italy. After a tour there, Carl was assigned to the Air Force Institute of Technology in Ohio where he received his Master's degree in 1961. He transferred to Kirtland AFB in 1961 and remained stationed in Albuquerque where he retired as a Lt. Colonel after 22 years of service.

After the military, he worked for UNM's NMERI division and retired from that post after 26 years. Carl was a Masonic Lodge member, a 49 year member of the KAFB choir, a Boy Scout leader and member of a hot air balloon crew chase team.

He leaves behind his wife of 64 years; two sons, Steven and George; two granddaughters, Amanda and

Samantha; siblings, Vera Hummel and Grace Aich; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and due to the COVID situation, interment will be a private ceremony at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, with a celebration of life at a later date once we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, thoughts and prayers or a donation to the American Red Cross are appreciated.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
