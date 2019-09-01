Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Koestner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Joseph KoestnerCarl Joseph Koestner passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, after a 13-year battle with prostate cancer. A graduate of Brophy Preparatory Academy (Phoenix), he held a B.A. in Philosophy from Gonzaga University and an M.A. in Educational Administration from the Northern Arizona University. In a long and varied career as a high school English teacher and school administrator, addiction treatment specialist, family counselor, and coordinator of Albuquerque's Thresholds program for formerly incarcerated individuals, Carl touched countless lives. A lover of the natural world, he enjoyed birdwatching, mountain biking, hiking and camping. He deeply loved his family and is survived by his loving wife, Martha; five children; and six grandchildren.A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 7:00 p.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel Ave NE. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m., also at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to CNM Foundation's Access to College Education Fund ( www.cnm.edu/foundation ) or the Brothers of the Good Shepherd, ACTS Retreat, Scholarships for The Fresh Start Program, P.O. Box 749, Albuquerque, NM 87103. Please visit our online guestbook for Carl at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019

