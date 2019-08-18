Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Kupferer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl F. Kupferer D.O., FACOI







Carl F. Kupferer, D.O., FACOI, 76, is resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus after a short battle with cancer. He passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Carl was a devoted Christian husband, loving father, and a stellar physician. During his career as a pulmonologist/internist in St. Louis, MO, and Albuquerque, he was dedicated to the care of his patients. Retiring from the VA Hospital in 2016 allowed him more free time to enjoy his favorite pastime of playing golf at Tanoan with dear friends. Carl's love of skiing had drawn him to New Mexico, and he enjoyed it immensely, until two knee surgeries ended his ability to ski. Family time with children and grandchildren gave him such pleasure when his injuries, poor vision, and cancer did not permit his athletic participation.



He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Kupferer; children, Cindy Dodge (Dewey), Andrea Boyle (Bob), Amy Hinnerichs (Todd), Burke Webster (Stephanie), Whitney Barnhart (Jamie), and Zak Kupferer (Danyelle); grandchildren, Casey, Emily; Reese, Taylor, Tristin, Sadie Dahl; Walker, Owen; Savannah Brooke and James Brady. Carl is survived by his brother, Thomas Kupferer, D.O., wife, Valerie Kupferer, D.O. and children, Tommy, Matt, Robbie, and Danny, with respective wives and children. Also touching his life, were medical partners, Tom Stees, D.O., James Thesing, D.O. and his golfing buddy, and best friend for over 30 years, Huson Middleton, M.D. Carl was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Frances Kupferer.



A Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming, with a Celebration of Life following at 10:00 a.m. A Reception will follow the service. A private family internment will be held after the reception. Please visit our online guestbook for Carl at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Carl F. Kupferer D.O., FACOICarl F. Kupferer, D.O., FACOI, 76, is resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus after a short battle with cancer. He passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Carl was a devoted Christian husband, loving father, and a stellar physician. During his career as a pulmonologist/internist in St. Louis, MO, and Albuquerque, he was dedicated to the care of his patients. Retiring from the VA Hospital in 2016 allowed him more free time to enjoy his favorite pastime of playing golf at Tanoan with dear friends. Carl's love of skiing had drawn him to New Mexico, and he enjoyed it immensely, until two knee surgeries ended his ability to ski. Family time with children and grandchildren gave him such pleasure when his injuries, poor vision, and cancer did not permit his athletic participation.He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Kupferer; children, Cindy Dodge (Dewey), Andrea Boyle (Bob), Amy Hinnerichs (Todd), Burke Webster (Stephanie), Whitney Barnhart (Jamie), and Zak Kupferer (Danyelle); grandchildren, Casey, Emily; Reese, Taylor, Tristin, Sadie Dahl; Walker, Owen; Savannah Brooke and James Brady. Carl is survived by his brother, Thomas Kupferer, D.O., wife, Valerie Kupferer, D.O. and children, Tommy, Matt, Robbie, and Danny, with respective wives and children. Also touching his life, were medical partners, Tom Stees, D.O., James Thesing, D.O. and his golfing buddy, and best friend for over 30 years, Huson Middleton, M.D. Carl was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Frances Kupferer.A Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming, with a Celebration of Life following at 10:00 a.m. A Reception will follow the service. A private family internment will be held after the reception. Please visit our online guestbook for Carl at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close