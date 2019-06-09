Carl (Charlie) Mora
Carl (Charlie) Mora, resident of Albuquerque, went to be with the Lord on Thursday June 6, 2019, served in the United States Army, born on September 08, 1958. He is preceded in death by his stepson Joseph Tafoya, Father Martin Mora Jr., Mother, Rita Esquivel, Sisters, Gloria and MaryLou Mora.
Carl is survived by his wife Alice Mora, Stepson Daniel Tafoya, siblings, John (Sonny) Mora and Molly Jaramillo. Carl was more than an in-law, he was a brother to: Gilbert, Rick, Dave, and George Artiaga, Gloria Buckner, Carmen McGuinness, and Frances Artiaga. God children, Raymond Jr. and Ramon McGuinness,
Jonathan Buckner, Lyric, Audrey, Melody, Abigail, and Aliyah Artiaga, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2019, at 9:00am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW Albuquerque, NM 87105. Burial services will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE Albuquerque NM 87102. Arrangements entrusted to: Riverside Funeral Home 225 San Mateo Blvd NE 87108.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 9 to June 11, 2019