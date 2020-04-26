Carl R. Hilton
Carl R. Hilton, 72, passed away on April 21, 2020. Raised in Tucson, Arizona where he met and married the love of his life in April 1969. Carl leaves behind his wife Barbara, son Clint, wife Tara, grandchildren Christian Naranjo, Ashley Naranjo and Haley Hilton; son Brett and partner Susan Couture; along with many dear relatives, extended family and friends.
Carl served with the United States Army in Vietnam. He was in the 1st Calvary, 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Platoon, Scout Dogs, Airborne.
Carl and Barbara relocated to Albuquerque in 1979 where Carl worked for University of New Mexico and retired as the Director of Operations for C.R.L.S., Chemistry Department in 2004.
The foundation of his life was his family and dear friends. Everyone that met Carl, enjoyed hearing his numerous stories and hearing his hearty laugh. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Services Pending.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020