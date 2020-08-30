Col. Carl Thomas Haroz, D.D.S., M.S.Carl Thomas(Tom) Haroz, age 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, due to complications related to chroniclymphocytic leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith (Judy); his four daughters, Lezlie Haroz, Tammy Haroz (Rick Roth), Kimberly Murphy (Michael Murphy), and Carla Haroz (Michael Way); four grandchildren, Brian, Richard, Lezlie Ayn, and Ramsay; five siblings, Charlotte Renne, Alexandria Rose, Mary Tamm, Donald Haroz, and Michael Haroz; and numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Marguerite Haroz, and one brother, Richard Haroz.Born in Quincy, IL, Tom enjoyed a happy childhood, surrounded by a large, extended family. Although he only lived there until the age of 11, Tom always had fond memories of Quincy and visited several times during his life. In 1948, his family moved to Dallas, TX. Although they did not have material wealth, their parents ensured that Tom and his siblings developed the values and work ethic that would enable them to thrive. Their beloved mother raised them in the Catholic faith, and she inspired them all to obtain a good education.An outgoing, gregarious person, Tom made friends easily and was a star athlete on the Highland Park High School baseball and track teams. After graduating, he studied at UT-Arlington and SMU. In 1958, he and Judy married, and they subsequently moved to Houston, where they worked and raised two infant daughters, while Tom also attended dental school.Tom joined the U.S. Air Force as a dentist in 1963. Subsequently, Tom and Judy moved 10 times, and their family expanded with the birth of two more daughters. They ultimately settled in Albuquerque, where Tom retired from the Air Force in 1992, and their youngest daughter graduated fromLa Cueva High School.After retirement from the military, Tom worked for several years as a mobile dentist, travelling withJudy throughout the state to provide dental services to children. In his later years, Tom remained active, particularly in sports. In his 70's, he played on the Bears' senior softball team. His friendships with his teammates were important to him, and he was grateful that several of them participated in his and Judy's 60th-anniversary celebration in 2018.While Tom had many accomplishments over the course of his life, family is what always mattered to him most. He did everything he could to support his daughters' aspirations. It was also important to him to maintain close contact with his siblings, and he loved participating in family reunions with them.Tom will be remembered for his warmth, humor, and devotion to family. He made a huge impact on many people, and his legacy will live on in their hearts.Tom's last wishes were to be cremated and placed at Arlington National Cemetery. Family members and friends will be notified when a ceremony will take place. Please visit our online guestbook for Tom at