Carla J. Tafoya
Carla J. Tafoya, age 57, born April 7th, 1963 passed away May 8th, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Genaro Tafoya, she will be missed. Services pending.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.