Carla J. Tafoya
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla J. Tafoya





Carla J. Tafoya, age 57, born April 7th, 1963 passed away May 8th, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Genaro Tafoya, she will be missed. Services pending.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved