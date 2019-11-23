Guest Book View Sign Service Information Crestview Funeral Home 1462 North Zaragoza Rd El Paso , TX 79936 (915)-856-1400 Funeral Mass 12:30 PM St. Pius X. Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos A. PerezCarlos Alonso Perez was called to Heaven on November 20, 2019 to join his belovedwife Maria Cruz Perez, grand-daughter Alessandra Moore and daughter-in-law Maria Guadalupe Perez. Born 94 years ago in Gallup, NM to Anselmo Perez and Espiriona Alonzo his kind and gentle nature was keystone to his character. He moved to El Paso, Texas afterWorld War II to marry his bride and raise a family. He is survived by his four children: Soledad Perez Aguilar, (Gonzalo), Francisco X., (Colleen Parsley), Luis G., (his daughter, Annalisa), Patricia Perez Phillips, (George) also beloved grand and great-grandchildren,nieces and nephews.He was a true American Hero! During World War II, he worked for the Santa FeRailroad which exempted him from military duty nonetheless, at age 19, he volunteered for the U.S. Army but was rejected for being under weight. Undeterred he volunteered twice more and was ultimately accepted for enlistment. He trained at Fort Bliss to bea part of the U.S. Army's Japanese Invasion Forces, heading to invade mainland Japan. However, after Japan's surrender, he was on a ship as part of the Japanese Occupation Forces, and saw the anchor drop in Tokyo Bay. While in Japan, he served as a Military Policeman in Nagasaki. He shared his stories of how he was greeted by the Japanese civilians who humbly bowed to him, an American teenaged boy, in an American army uniform. He responded in his quintessential manner,devastated by how thin and ill they looked, he treated them as his equal and shared his chewing gum and chocolate with them, and with every opportunity he returned their smiles and kindness. His stories always brought a smile to anyone who listened, his gentlevoice, soothing as he would recount his memories. His kindness and gentle soul were the first things that one would realize about him, followed by the sincerity in his eyes. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father who always provided for his family. He lived his long life with humility, smiles, love and kindness. Loved by all and loving all. We miss you Daddy. Your Changos.Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Pius X. Catholic Church. Family Members will serve as Pallbearers. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Directed by CRESTVIEW FUNERAL HOME Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 23, 2019

