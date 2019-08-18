Carlos C. Bancroft III
Carl was born in Montpelier, VT in 1933 and died at age 86 on June 9, 2019. He graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 1954 and then served his AFROTC commitment, learn-
ing to fly jet
fighters at
Tyndall AFB. In I961 he was recalled to active duty to serve during the Berlin Crisis.
In 1964 Carl earned a master's degree from the Wharton School and later worked in Marketing and Sales for Owens-Corning Fiberglass, retiring in 1989 as a Marketing Director. Carl and Anne relocated to Albuquerque where Carl consulted, volun-
teered and
played
golfâ€"enjoying
the company of
people.
Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary
Bancroft Cole.
He is survived by Anne Bancroft
his wife of 61 years, son
David Bancroft, grandchildren Ian and Ava Cole, sister Jane Maguire, and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019, 2:00PM at the Jewish Community Center, 5520 Wyoming Blvd NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019