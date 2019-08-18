Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos C. Bancroft III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl was born in Montpelier, VT in 1933 and died at age 86 on June 9, 2019. He graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 1954 and then served his AFROTC commitment, learn-



ing to fly jet



fighters at



Tyndall AFB. In I961 he was recalled to active duty to serve during the Berlin Crisis.



In 1964 Carl earned a master's degree from the Wharton School and later worked in Marketing and Sales for Owens-Corning Fiberglass, retiring in 1989 as a Marketing Director. Carl and Anne relocated to Albuquerque where Carl consulted, volun-



teered and



played



golfâ€"enjoying



the company of



people.



Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary



Bancroft Cole.



He is survived by Anne Bancroft



his wife of 61 years, son



David Bancroft, grandchildren Ian and Ava Cole, sister Jane Maguire, and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019, 2:00PM at the Jewish Community Center, 5520 Wyoming Blvd NE.



