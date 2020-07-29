1/1
Carlos G. Baca
Carlos G. Baca



Carlos Gilberto Baca, 82, of Albuquerque was called to be with our Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Margaret; sister, Consuelo and grandson, Dennis III. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Gloria Chavez Baca; sister, Lila Tallon; children, Carlos G. Baca Jr., wife Ann and children, Andrew and Lauren; son, Christopher; daughter, Geri Stahl, her son Michael Larazolo, wife Sara, children Caleb, Saige and Soiyer; son, Dennis F. Baca and Donna Semones his children, David and wife Heather, children Emily, Salem and Samuel; son, David, wife Jolene and children Olivia, Abigail and Katie; daughter, Angela West and Joey Valenti, her daughter Amber; honorary son and brother, Robert J. Rambes. Carlos was a man who loved his Catholic faith, his family and friends. He will truly be missed by all. Services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 4020 Lomas Blvd. NE . Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:30

a.m. to 12:00 noon. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 noon Interment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Pallbearers will be Carlos Baca, Jr., David Baca (son), Michael Larazolo, Dennis F. Baca, David Baca (grandson) and Robert J. Rambes. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4Th St. NW

www.directfuneralservicesabq.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
