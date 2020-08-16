Carlos Michael Valdez







Carlos Valdez, 67, left this life on August 7, 2020 in Moriarty, New Mexico. Born on January 11, 1953 in Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico to the late Guillermo and Sevilla (Atencio) Valdez. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and National Guard. He was an avid hunter, guitar player, storyteller, and friend to many! He was also a lifetime member of the VFW. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Valdez; son, Carlos Fernando Valdez and wife Sabrina; daughter, Angelica Sanchez and husband Aaron; step son, Patrick Anthony Sanchez and wife Robin; step daughter, Rhonda Yvette Estrada; brothers, Frank Larry Valdez and Guillermo Willie Valdez III and wife Virginia and sister, Eleanor Sanchez and husband Gabriel R. Carlos was blessed with 7 grandchildren. Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Therese Little Flower Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mass will be at 9:00 A.M. Pallbearers will be Louie Vigil, Mark Aguilar, Manuel Salazar, Larry Reyes, Alexis Valdez, Rocky Sanchez, Gabe Sanchez Jr., Billy Ray Valdez. Honorary Pallbearers are Jose Lopez, Fred Lopez, Joe Lopez, Tommy Chavez and Dennis Chavez. Interment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico on August 18, 2020 at 2:30 P.M.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store