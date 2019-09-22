Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Viewing 12:00 PM - 4:30 PM State of New Mexico Capitol Building Funeral service 5:00 PM Light at Mission Viejo Church 4601 Mission Bend Road Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos R. Cisneros







Honorable NM State Senator Carlos R. Cisneros, age 71, of Questa, NM passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He dedicated his life to his family and to the State of New Mexico, serving as State Senator for District 6 for 34 years.



He is survived by his 3 children, sons Thomas (wife Andrea), Bryan (wife Maria), daughter Tasha Cisneros, Grandchildren Phillip, Kristen, Bella Cisneros and Great Grandson Ezra Cisneros, wife Patsy of 38 years, sister Olivama Rael and many family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelio and Salud Cisneros, and many siblings.



Prior to being appointed to the State Senate in 1985, he served as Taos County Commissioner; Board of Trustee, Kit Carson Electric Cooperative; Board Member, Taos County Community Mental Health Services; Local President of his Union.



In his tenure as Senator, he was proud serving as Vice-Chair on the Finance Committee and Chair of the Conservation Committee. He has served on 12 Committees and 23 interim Committees. He worked tirelessly for his constituents of District 6. He was a true Statesmen for the people of New Mexico. He will be greatly missed.



A public viewing will be held at the State of New Mexico Capitol Building where Senator Cisneros will lie in state on Friday, September 27, 2019 beginning at 12:00 PM until 4:30 PM in the Rotunda. The Funeral Services will follow on Saturday, September 28, 2019 starting at 5:00 PM at the Light at Mission Viejo Church, 4601 Mission Bend Road in Santa Fe, NM. Services in Northern New Mexico will be forthcoming.



Messages of condolences may be sent to the Cisneros Family, 7 Vista Vallecito, Santa Fe, NM 87508.



Flowers can be delivered to Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe, beginning Thursday, September 26, 2019.



To view the full obituary, service information and to sign the on-line guest register, please visit



www.RiversideFunerals.com







Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of:



Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road ~ Santa Fe, NM(505) 395-9150



Carlos R. CisnerosHonorable NM State Senator Carlos R. Cisneros, age 71, of Questa, NM passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He dedicated his life to his family and to the State of New Mexico, serving as State Senator for District 6 for 34 years.He is survived by his 3 children, sons Thomas (wife Andrea), Bryan (wife Maria), daughter Tasha Cisneros, Grandchildren Phillip, Kristen, Bella Cisneros and Great Grandson Ezra Cisneros, wife Patsy of 38 years, sister Olivama Rael and many family and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelio and Salud Cisneros, and many siblings.Prior to being appointed to the State Senate in 1985, he served as Taos County Commissioner; Board of Trustee, Kit Carson Electric Cooperative; Board Member, Taos County Community Mental Health Services; Local President of his Union.In his tenure as Senator, he was proud serving as Vice-Chair on the Finance Committee and Chair of the Conservation Committee. He has served on 12 Committees and 23 interim Committees. He worked tirelessly for his constituents of District 6. He was a true Statesmen for the people of New Mexico. He will be greatly missed.A public viewing will be held at the State of New Mexico Capitol Building where Senator Cisneros will lie in state on Friday, September 27, 2019 beginning at 12:00 PM until 4:30 PM in the Rotunda. The Funeral Services will follow on Saturday, September 28, 2019 starting at 5:00 PM at the Light at Mission Viejo Church, 4601 Mission Bend Road in Santa Fe, NM. Services in Northern New Mexico will be forthcoming.Messages of condolences may be sent to the Cisneros Family, 7 Vista Vallecito, Santa Fe, NM 87508.Flowers can be delivered to Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe, beginning Thursday, September 26, 2019.To view the full obituary, service information and to sign the on-line guest register, please visitArrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of:Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road ~ Santa Fe, NM(505) 395-9150 Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close