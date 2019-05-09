Carlota B. Garcia
Carlota B. Garcia was called home on May 6th, 2019 to be with her loving Lord and husband Placido Jake Garcia. Carlota was blessed with seven siblings, three children, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on May 11th, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Moriarty, NM.
Viewing will be at 9 a.m., followed by a Rosary Recital at 10 a.m., Celebration Mass will follow at 11 a.m.
You have left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you,
your always by our side.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 9, 2019