Carlton J. Pearl
1942 - 2020
Carlton J. Pearl



Carlton J. Pearl was born on Saturday, July 25, 1942 in Menard, TX and has passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents LC. and Ellouise Pearl and numerous Aunts and Uncles. He is survived by his Husband, Greg A. Dumas of 30 years, and many cousins in NM and TX.

Carl moved to New Mexico at the age of 10, graduated from Sandia High School, served in the NM Air National Guard and spent time in South Korea. He was a civil engineer and worked for the NM Highway Department (Now known as NM DOT) for over 30 years until he retired.

Carl was a loving and generous man, who enjoyed travel, the outdoors, and animals, especially his beloved poodles. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Animal Humane New Mexico in Carl's name would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our online guest book for Carlton at

www.frenchfunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
