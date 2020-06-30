Carmel Lopez
Carmel Lopez





Carmel Lopez, born in Carizozo, NM, passed peacefully at the age of 86 on June 24, 2020. She was loved and will be missed by her family. Per her wishes there will be no memorial service.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
