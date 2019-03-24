Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Carmela T.

Blumenthal, spirited and beloved mother and

grandmother, passed away

peacefully sur-

rounded by loved ones on June 13, 2018 in the home that she and her husband built.

She was 95 years old. Mrs.

Blumenthal was preceded in death by her husband, Carlyle G. Blumenthal; adopted parents, Joe and Carmella Tramontana; parents, Louis and Teresa Tomallo; sister, Lenora Magulick; brother, Peter Tomallo; and niece, Kimberly Wagle. She is survived by her four children and their families, Kenneth

Blumenthal, Carleen

Blumenthal, Kathleen Rourke, and Christine Bodo; four grandchildren, Diana Tuten, Andrew Rourke, Christopher Rourke, and Megan Rourke; and five great-grandchildren. Carmela had a vivacious fiery spirit and is missed immensely! Please visit our online guestbook for Carmela at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
