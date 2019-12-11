Carmen E. Trujillo
Carmen Esperanza Trujillo, age 77 went home to be with Our Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Carmen was born in Conjilon, NM on November 4, 1942 to the late Emiliano and Onofre Montano. She is preceded in death by her son David Trujillo.
Carmen was a life-long resident of New Mexico and is survived by her children Janice Caro, Debbie Ortega and husband Jeff, Danny Trujillo, Rick Trujillo and wife Marni, Dominic Trujillo, Ginette Trujillo; sisters, Della Ocana and husband Frank, Juanita Garcia; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.
We are broken and will miss you dearly Mom. We will carry you in our hearts forever-until we meet again.
Memorial Services will be held at 9:00am December, 13 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1860 Griegos Rd NW, Abq, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 11, 2019