Carmella Marie Matsko, On Friday, February 8, 2019, Carmella Marie Matsko went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her loving family as she passed away after a long illness.



Carmella was born in 1932 in Morann, PA. She was raised in Cleveland, OH where she married her high-school sweetheart, John Matsko. In 1962, John accepted a job offer at Sandia National Laboratories.



As a result, Carmella and her family moved to Albuquerque where they raised their son and three daughters. Carmella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be remembered for her humor, wit, and creativity.



She is survived by her husband, John; her son, W. John; and her daughters, Marjorie Morris (John), Julie Vick (Jonathan), and Christine Berg (Phillip); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



A Rosary will be recited Thursday, February 14, 2019, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€"



Wyoming.



Friends may visit beginning at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Friday, February 15, 2019, 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Annunciation Parish, 2621 Vermont NE.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to NAMI, 2501 San Pedro NE, Suite 212, Albuquerque 87110.



