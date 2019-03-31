Carmen C. Lopez
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen C. Lopez.
Mom, it's been one year on April 1st that you left us. It seems that time has stood still, and yet not. There are no words to express how much we miss you. You were our treasure, the heart of our family. We miss your deep love, your immense devotion to us, your quick wit, your cooking, your generosity. You loved life, having fun and telling your crazy jokes. You were loved and cherished by all who entered your life. You filled and enriched our lives more than you could ever know.
All our love forever, your husband Boney, daughters Margaret, Arlene and your grandchildren.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019