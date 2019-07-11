Carmen F. Sanchez
Maria Del
Carmen Flores
Sanchez was born 6/29/1921 and
passed 7/7/2019.
Mrs. Sanchez was born in El Paso, Texas and moved to Albuquerque with her family in 1922. She married Richard C. Sanchez on
March 26, 1951. They were married for 36 years. She was preceded in death by husband Richard C. Sanchez, son Francis Michael, son Luis Dominic, Parents Lucia and Leopoldo Flores and brother Frank P. Flores. She is survived by son Victor and wife Rozena, daughter Bernadette and husband Ronnie, son Raymond and wife Janet, son Julian and Donald, son John R. (Dickie), 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, sister
Esperanza Maestas, Rosella Montoya who was loved as a daughter, and her dog Tiny. Mrs. Sanchez was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church since 1925. She attended elementary school at Sacred Heart. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She belonged to the Holy Name Society and Legion of Mary. She was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers
Auxiliary. She was State President and Delegate-at-large for the
National Convention for the
NALC. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaugh-
ters Monique
Sandoval, Deeana Carrillo and
Samantha
Frampton.
Pallbearers will
be Victor
Sanchez, Berna-
dette Lopez, Raymond Sanchez, Julian Sanchez, Daniel Frampton and John Rubio. Carmen Sanchez's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation at Salazar Mortuary from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. A final viewing will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Salazar Mortuary at 8:00 a.m. with a Mass to follow at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 309
Stover Ave. SW. Burial will follow Mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A reception following the burial will be held at Knights of Columbus hall, 3301 Mountain Rd. NW .Please visit Carmen's
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 11, 2019