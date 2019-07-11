Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen F. Sanchez. View Sign Service Information Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations - Albuquerque 2400 Washington St. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-5777 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Salazar Mortuary Rosary 7:00 PM Salazar Mortuary Viewing 8:00 AM Salazar Mortuary Funeral Mass 9:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 309 Stover Ave. SW View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carmen F. Sanchez







Maria Del



Carmen Flores



Sanchez was born 6/29/1921 and



passed 7/7/2019.



Mrs. Sanchez was born in El Paso, Texas and moved to Albuquerque with her family in 1922. She married Richard C. Sanchez on



March 26, 1951. They were married for 36 years. She was preceded in death by husband Richard C. Sanchez, son Francis Michael, son Luis Dominic, Parents Lucia and Leopoldo Flores and brother Frank P. Flores. She is survived by son Victor and wife Rozena, daughter Bernadette and husband Ronnie, son Raymond and wife Janet, son Julian and Donald, son John R. (Dickie), 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, sister



Esperanza Maestas, Rosella Montoya who was loved as a daughter, and her dog Tiny. Mrs. Sanchez was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church since 1925. She attended elementary school at Sacred Heart. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She belonged to the Holy Name Society and Legion of Mary. She was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers



Auxiliary. She was State President and Delegate-at-large for the



National Convention for the



NALC. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaugh-



ters Monique



Sandoval, Deeana Carrillo and



Samantha



Frampton.



Pallbearers will



be Victor



Sanchez, Berna-



dette Lopez, Raymond Sanchez, Julian Sanchez, Daniel Frampton and John Rubio. Carmen Sanchez's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation at Salazar Mortuary from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. A final viewing will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Salazar Mortuary at 8:00 a.m. with a Mass to follow at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 309



Stover Ave. SW. Burial will follow Mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A reception following the burial will be held at Knights of Columbus hall, 3301 Mountain Rd. NW .Please visit Carmen's



online guestbook at



www.SalazarFunerals.com



