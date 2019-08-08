Carmen Garcia



On Sunday, August 4, 2019. Carmen Garcia, loving husband and father went to be with the lord at age 77. Carmen was born in Barton, NM, to Santiago and Lenor Garcia. On July 18, 1970 he married his beautiful wife Irene Romero. They raised two children Ricardo and Christa Garcia. Carmen enjoyed working in his yard and fishing. Carmen was preceded in death by his father Santiago, mother Lenor, wife Irene and son Ricardo. He is survived by his daughter Christa and her partner Joseph. Funeral services will be held at Holy Family Church on August 8, 2019. Viewing at 8am. Rosary at 8:30am and mass at 9am with interment at Mt. Calvary cemetery. Pallbearers will be Fidel Romero Sr., Andrew Romero, Richard Romero, Andrew Romero Sr., Eric Romero and Joseph Gallegos.



