Carmen Jesus Pennington, 76, born on Tuesday, February 23, 1943, in Albuquerque, NM passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin J. and Carmen C. Gonzales. Carmen is survived by her husband, Carlton R. Pennington Sr., to whom she was married for 58 wonderful years; her sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Raymond Martinez; her children and their spouses, Carlton R. Jr. and Chris Pennington, Jacqueline A. Pennington, Patrick Pennington, and Marlo M. and Thomas Maxson; her grandchildren and their spouses, Aaron M. and Chelsea Pennington, Samantha M. Madrid, Robert L. and Lauren Matson, Matthew F. Matson, Garrett N. and Alei Maxson, Gabriella N. Maxson, and Lance P. Pennington; and her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Nathan, McKinley, Jazzali, Arabella, and Charlotte. Carmen was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.



Carmen had a love for both learning and teaching. She graduated from Saint Mary's Catholic High School in 1961 and received both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of New Mexico and completed two years of her post-doctoral studies. Carmen was a dedicated Family and Consumer Sciences teacher of 25 years with the Bernalillo Public School System. Carmen was a 34-year member of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Alpha Delta Chapter. After her retirement she continued to be engaged in the education system; she served on the board for a charter school, consulted for the State of NM education dossier program and was committed to mentoring new teachers and tutored many children located in the SE heights. Carmen was also dedicated to her community. She was a member of the Elder Homestead Community Board and was the editor of the neighborhood newsletter.



A Rosary Prayer Service will be recited Friday, February 14, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 833 Arizona St. SE. Reception will be immediately after the services at the Holy Ghost gymnasium. Burial services will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Carmen Jesus Pennington to the of NM located at 5911 Jefferson St. NE 87109. Phone number is 505-265-0732 or



