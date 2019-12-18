Carmen Martinez
Carmen Martinez, 88, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Thursday morning, December 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Raymond Martinez, son Anthony Martinez and sister Margaret Apodaca. She is survived by her sons, Raymond, Tim, Chris and wife Elizabeth, daughters, Liz, Annette, and husband Daniel, 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Rosary will be held Thursday December 19, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1860 Griegos Rd NW. Funeral Mass will be held Friday December 20th at 9:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view full obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 18, 2019